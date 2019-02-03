Governor urges North Malawi people to rally behind DPP

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Regional Governor for the North, Kenneth Sanga has urged people in the north to rally behind the party ahead of the 2019 Tripartite Elections.

Speaking on Thursday at a political rally at Kanthete in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Timbiri in Nkhata- Bay District, Sanga who is also DPP aspiring parliamentarian for Mzuzu City, said the party is confident of sailing through the elections basing on its current performance which he said has contributed to people’s improved livelihoods.

“Malawians have all the reasons to vote for DPP because the party has demonstrated that it is only political entity which has the capacity to take the country to greater heights in terms of social and economic development,” he said.

The Governor urged the people to vote for Prof. Peter Mutharika as the country’s President and him as Member of Parliament for Mzuzu City.

“My aim for coming here at Kanthete is to urge you peopleto vote for me and President Prof. Peter Mutharika to ensure continued development.

“I know that some disgruntled politicians will also come here promising you things which they cannot implement, you should not let yourself be cheated by such people who promises you the moon,” he said.

Sanga said he was aware of the challenges people are facing in the area, such as lack of bridges and poor earth road networks among others andpledged to work with them to address such challenges once voted into power.

“I have been told that there are some bridges that need maintenance, we will do that and continue with various road projects to ensure easy accessibility to social and health services,” he said.

Sanga will compete for the Mzuzu City Constituency with Lenard Njikho of UTM Party, Bennex Mwamulima of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) andIndependent candidates, Alfred Mwenifumbo and William Mkandawire among others.

