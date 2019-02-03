Catholics urged to promote peace ahead of elections

Diocesan Administrator for Dedza Diocese in the influential Roman Catholic Church, Monsignor John Chithonje, has asked the church’s faithfuls to live in harmony with members of other denominations and religions and be ambassadors of peace and tolerance ahead of Malawi’s tripartite elections in May this year.

He spoke Saturday at Dedza Diocese on the occasion of the day of consecrated life where catholics across the world commemorate their calling to religious life.

The day, which falls on 2nd February every year, is specifically dedicated to catholic brothers, sisters and fathers to renew their vigour in God’s service.

Monsignor Chithonje’s remarks come hot on the heels of escalating political violence in Malawi ahead of the polls, a development which has worried various stakeholders.

In January alone, Parliamentarian Bon Kalindo of UTM Party was beaten up, UTM member Veronica Katunga was undressed and harassed and a main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) supporter was also beaten in Blantyre.

Chithonje said the inevitable different political affiliations within the catholic community should not give room for politicians to divide the church and use some of its faithfuls as tools of violence ahead of the elections.

“We should be a source of good example to other denominations and religions by denying any influences of politicians upon us to achieve their ulterior motives,” he told the congregation.

Monsignor Chithonje added that it is in times like these that catholics must demonstrate genuine catholicism and real unity in promoting and upholding the doctrines of the faith.

“Catholicism is thicker than politics. We must unite in preaching the rightful teachings of God to his people and emphasize to them on the importance of coexisting peacefully towards this general election”.

Commemoration of the day of consecrated life at Dedza Diocese drew together scores of faithfuls from the diocese 16 parishes.

The event was punctuated by prayers, thanksgiving to God and eating and drinking.

In his remarks, National Director of Pontifical Mission Societies in Malawi Father Vincent Mwakhwawa commended the gathering, saying it gave an opportunity to the men and women serving God in the church to share notes on how best they can progress with their work.

“There are different groups of service in catholic created to enable the church do God’s work even much better. Over the years, this commemoration has provided a platform to such groups to familiarise with each other’s work in efforts to improve the church’s impact in promoting humanity,” said Father Mwakhwawa.

