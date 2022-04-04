Govt appeals against Vincent Dzimadzi in child assault case

Malawi’s Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has appealed against the magistrate’s acquittal of Vincent Dzimadzi in which Dzimadzi was being accused of assaulting a minor.

The High Court in Zomba has since set 14 April 2022 as the date when it will start hearing the appeal case against Ntcheu man who was seen in video clip assaulting a child.

DPP Steve Kayuni confirmed in an interview on Friday that the file has been opened at the High Court, stressing that the government was not satisfied with the ruling by the lower court.

“We want the high court to ascertain the correctness, legality and propriety if the lower courts findings,” Kayuni said.

Dzimadzi assaulted a 14-year-old child in Ntcheu in October last year, but when he was brought before Senior Resident Magistrate, Joshua Nkhono in March this year, he was acquitted, citing failure by the State to prove beyond reasonable doubt that the accused committed an act intended to cause grievous harm.

