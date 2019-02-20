Govt challenges Chakwera on albino murders: ‘Offer immediate solutions’

Government has challenged president of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Lazarus Chakwera, to expose the syndicate he claims is behind the gruesome abductions and murdering of persons with albinism.
At a news conference in Lilongwe on Sunday, Chakwera alleged that there was a syndicate of powerful people in the corridors of power behind the killings and abductions of persons with albinism and that the police were helpless.
He also claimed to have solutions to the killings and abductions but that he would end them within one month if elected as President in the forthcoming tripartite elections.
But Minister of Information and Communications Technology, Henry Mussa, and Minister of Homeland Security, Nicholas Dausi, at a separate news conference on Tuesday took turns branding Chakwera’s claims as unfortunate and politicizing the tragedy that persons with albinism are going through.
Mussa advised Chakwera to give the information he has to the Inspector General of Police or indeed to the Ministry of Information and Communications Technology.
He said the matter is a national concern that demands collective responsibility.
“There are our brothers’ and sisters’ lives at stake here, and we could lose more between now and elections date while he (Chakwera) has solutions to the problem. Why should he wait until he assumes presidency to provide the solutions when he could collaborate with Government to save lives before then,” said Mussa.
Mussa called it a “mockery to a critical situation” that some critics were taking advantage of the dismembering of persons with albinism to gain political mileage.
He said: “Lives of our persons with albinism should not be sacrificed on the altar of politics.”
On his part Dausi also faulted MCP leader Chakwera for saying that that he knows the solutions and that he is going to solve the problem when he gets into government.
Dausi challenged Chakwera to “offer immediate solutions.”
He said: “We cannot wait for people to continue dying because Chakwera wants to get into government; he should just offer the solutions now. That is totally insensitive and unfortunate to say there are solutions but they should wait until a certain period of time.”
Dausi appealed to the public that if someone has information regarding the attackers and killers and where they sell the parts, “they should bring that information and report to the police so that we can put these people behind bars.”
He added: “As a country that prides itself as a God-fearing nation, what is happening is unbelievable. And I would like to assure that government will do all it can by employing all security measures to safeguard our brothers and sisters with albinism.”
Dausi warned politicians not to use other people’s deaths, or those that have lost their loved ones.
Inspector General of police, Rodney Jose, said the Malawi Police Service has made all the necessary interventions to arrest the situation, but has further called on positive minded citizens to help through tip- offs and reporting of suspicious occurrences.
Of the 158 reported cases since 2013, 19 lives of persons with albinism have been killed and 36 cases have successfully been completed in court, 39 still in court while 71 under police investigations according to the inspector general.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Kupusa Boma ili Mussa patsogolo nwalephela tulani pansi maudindo muone Anzanu kuti amatani…. Boma lausatana lopanda nzeru
Its not even only Chakwera who has solutions. Everyone has solutions except APM and DPP government that has the powers to solve the problem.
Mfana uyu Chakwera amayankhula motumbwa. I think chifukwa choti sanakhwime pa ndale. Akuona ngati akayankhula moputsa mmene achitiramu, anthu amusankha kukhala President. Anthu amaene akupha anzathu a Chialubino Boma linawapeza kale panopa ali kupolisi ena mwa iwo ndi a Catholic Father, Police officer, a Health Worker ndi gulu lawo la kumuzi. Panopa anzathu a ku Court akuyenera kufulumizitsa kuti anthu awa aweruzidwe. Apolisi akuyenera kuyamikilidwa chifukwa nthawi zones pamene tamva kuti mmozi waphedwa wa Chialubino, apolisi akumagwira anthuwo kusonyeza kuti boma likuyesetsa ndithu. Tiziyamika pamene ntchito ikugwilika
Kumeneko ndiye kupusako chisangalatsa mnchani kuona anzathu aluza miyoyo anthu anzeru akalankhula nkumati akalankhula motumbwa
Mr.Mussa, both your looks and the response show that you are involves in this mysterious trade. You had four solid years to deal with issue of albinos, what have you done if not benefitting from the syndicate. It will be a waste of time for Chakwera to provide the solutions to this government because DPP doesn’t have much time remaining to implement the solutions. The best thing DDP can do is to accept that they have failed to deal with the problem because that is where they benefit most. Once you are voted out from the government, it is when… Read more »
thanks mr dausi and mussa for indosing chakwera for presidensey after realising that
apm has to solutions to issues in our country
Why ask for more solutions when you have a booklet [National Plan of Action] on the same and you’ve done nothing!! Implement the plan first and ask for more after that! Koma mbuzi iziiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii! Kodi dzinduna izi kusukulu zinapitako iziiiiiiiiiiiii!! Who is the Commander and what has he done with the plan? So mukufuna Chakwera akayamba kunena zofunika kuchita muziti adikile nthawi yake siyinafike, pakadali pano ndi dpp! Izinso zitsiruuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu Kodi mukuona ngati anzanuwa ndi zidude ngati inu? Fotsekiiiiiiiiiiii Ntchito kuononga ndalama zathu pa zinthu zopanda pake!! Inu m’malo moti a police should be guarding albinos basi inu nde mwawauza… Read more »
Bomali silinalephere kupeza okupha ma albino, koma kuti bomali ndilimene likupha ma albino wo, ndiye mumati lingatani? A chakwera lowani mu bomamu muthandize mtundu wa amalawi alira mokwana, ukali wa Dpp wu akudziwa kuti boma likasintha pakhala waleche… uyo..uyoooo potuluka mu bomamo.
Mbunzi za Dpp inu,chakwela adati mwafunse anthu aja adagwidwa kale adapezeka ndi mafupa ama albino kuti amatuma ndani?nanga misika yawo ili kuti?osati mbwelera mukunenazi kuti chakwela walowetsapo ndale ayi
Chiladzulu is a district of superstitious people ang I have no doubt Mussa amasamba mizu ina yake. Why should he hit back at Chakwera instead of saying they would do something. These idiots are wasting our money on Chimukurenji. These people line up police from Blantyre to Lilongwe just for an 80 year old APM to pass. Additionally look at the police surrounding APM. This is not a country with armed rebels. Kamuzu didn’t have that despite the threat from exiled leaders like Undule Mwakasungula who lived in USSR that sponsored guerrillas in Mozambique, Angola and South Africa. Who can… Read more »
MCP KUTI BUUU