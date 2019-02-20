Mzuzu vendors refuse relocation to flea market

Vendors plying their trade outside Mzuzu Main Market have vowed to continue selling their products in undesignated points despite Mzuzu City Council’s (MCC) asking them to move to the flea market.

The vendors chairperson Jane Jere said they would continue selling in those areas as the flea market is isolated.

“The council and police started kicking us out of the street a long time ago, but we can never leave for the flea market because there is no business there. It is too far from the central business district [CBD] area,” she said.

Jere observed that selling outside the market is conducive to business as it is near the road and is surrounded by busy shops.

“We easily come in contact with many people whenever they are coming from work, which gives us an opportunity to sell our goods. The place is near where many people are found,” she said.

The chairperson asked government, through MCC to consider constructing another flea market within the CBD to enable vendors sell without interference from either police or the council.

MCC spokesperson McDonald Gondwe said the flea market is a better place for vendors to carry out their businesses.

“The place where these vendors are operating from is illegal. It also exposes them to the threat of road accidents,” he said.

Gondwe urged the vendors to relocate to Mzuzu Flea Market which can accommodate all of them.

