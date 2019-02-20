Prof Chisi calls for Police IG’s head to roll over albino murders

Umodzi Party president, Professor John Chisi is demanding Malawi Police Service (MPS) Inspector General (IG) Rodney Jose to resign for allegedly failing in his role to stop abductions and killings of people with albinism.

Chisi said the killings are avoidable but police are lacking a strategy and have taken a back seat in dealing with the abomination.

“This issue of albino killings is unacceptable. These are avoidable deaths. The police have failed us, as they have the National Intelligence Bureau yet are doing nothing,” Chisi said.

He asks Jose to conduct a news conference to let the nation know why they are failing to end the malpractice.

Chisi said the failure by MPS to update the nation on the steps and progress so far made in the search for perpetrators and measures to protect person with albinism is “clear evidence of the IG’s incompetence in handling the matter.”

He said: “This is the incompetence of the Malawi Police Service, if they are being stopped by politicians in the fight against the killings, they should come out, and say it.”

The opposition and civil society organisations (CSOs) have been accusing government of failing to deal with the vice, while President Peter Mutharika continues to hit back at such criticism, saying government is doing all it can to curb the vice, and that it is every one’s duty to fight the killings.

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leader Lazarus Chakwera said during a press briefing in Lilongwe last week said President Peter Mutharika should stop being “a coward” and deal with the atrocities once and for all. He said his administration would end the attacks, abductions and killings of persons with albinism if voted into government during the May 21 Tripartite Elections.

But Mutharika, speaking during the commissioning of the $50 million (about K36 billion) World Bank-funded Kamuzu Barrage and bridge on Monday in Liwonde, said by not providing the solution now, his critics have no solution.

He said: “The issue of abduction and killings of persons with albinism is complex and is disheartening. When such reports started, I sent the Inspector General of Police to Rwanda and Tanzania to learn how our colleagues have managed to contain the problem. They came up with a National Action Plan which, among others, recommended that police units be constructed in all areas to increase security.

“It is sad that someone is saying I am a coward and that I am doing nothing to deal with the issue. Let me warn you, do not politicise this issue.”

Since November 2014, the number of reported crimes against people with albinism in Malawi has risen to 152 cases, including 25 murders and more than 10 people missing, according to Association of People with Albinism in Malawi.

