Govt challenges CSOs to offer solutions instead of endless ultimatums

Malawi Government has challenged local civil society organizations (CSOs) to move away from merely issuing endless ultimatums and threats of anti-government demonstrations and start offering solutions to the prevailing social and economic problems.

Chief Government Spokesperson and Minister of Information and Digitalization Gospel Kazako said Malawians have had enough of the anti-government protests and ultimatums and it is now time the CSOs needed to consider collaborating with the government in addressing the identified problems.

Kazako expressed dismay that CSOs continue to insist on mobilizing citizens to the streets when President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera and his Tonse Alliance government have been accommodative and remain forthcoming to provide updates on what they are doing to alleviate the suffering orchestrated by the rising cost of living.

“We’re aware of most of the issues that various CSOs have presented to government and we have explained [to them] what we are doing to make sure that the situation is becoming softer and better for the living of every Malawian. We know very well that some of the things Malawians have been complaining or Malawians have been communicating to us, as government, through the CSOs such as high cost of living and other issues are all on our tables,” he explained.

“And some of the decisions that we are making are informing the process of making sure that we mitigate the pressure that Malawians are facing at the moment. This is why, for example, one thing that we are implementing is austerity measures to make sure that there shouldn’t be abuse of public resources,” added the minister.

Kazako dismissed assertions that the Chakwera administration is not responding to issues CSOs raise in their petitions.

He cited the recent meeting President Chakwera called for him and CSO leaders at the State House to discuss challenges facing the country and find a common ground for addressing them.

“Allegations that they are making that the government is not responding to issues they have presented, I think that is being distant from truth. The truth is that very recently, President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera had invited all the CSOs that had issues with government to the State House in Lilongwe to discuss the way forward and to also appreciate that he is aware of what is happening. And again hear from these people face to face because sometimes people go on demonstrations or people go to participate in demonstrations because they don’t understand the situation on the side of government,” narrated Kazako.

“At the same time, we are a government that was elected by people and it’s very important for us to be creating an interface with the people. That’s why President Chakwera invited all the CSOs to go to the State House to discuss these issues because he strongly believes that these are Malawians whose voices must be respected and heard.”

Kazako urged the CSOs to reorgamize themselves, arguing it is not possible for President Chakwera and government to “be responding to each and every CSO on daily basis.”

“When we invite them to a communication, we believe that they are indeed representing common problems by Malawians. As a result, we can sit on a common table together and look at all those issues that Malawians are presenting. But if an expectation is that President Chakwera should be meeting them one by one daily, then I think he will not be able to operationalize his office very well,” emphasized Kazako.

