NICE – facilitated camp court frees suspected criminals in Mchinji

Crime suspects and communities in Mchinji have hailed Chilungamo Programme of the National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) Public Trust for promoting access to justice for vulnerable groups in Malawi.

NICE is implementing the Access to Justice Programme with financial support from the European Union (EU) to facilitate speedy administration of justice for all in courts.

Camp courts are one of the components of the programme. On Wednesday, NICE conducted a camp court at Mchinji Police Station where law enforcers and paralegal officers screened cases of the suspects on remand.

At the end of the exercise, three suspects accused of human trafficking secured bail while several others were found with no case to answer.

Mchinji NICE District Civic Education Officer, Emmanuel Pilirani Banda, said the major objective of the camp court is to promote rule of law by expediting administration of justice for people suspected of being in conflict with the law.

“NICE is particularly concerned with the delays in delivery of justice to suspects. It is against this background that we initiated this programme to facilitate speedy delivery of justice for all suspects irrespective of their financial and economic status,” said Banda.

Communities and senior officials at Mchinji Police Station hailed the camp court as an important avenue for not only ensuring speedy delivery of justice, but also decongesting police cells.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!