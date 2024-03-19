Govt concedes that it has failed Malawians on Nsanje-Marka road construction: “It’s a failed project.”

Government has conceded that the Nsanje- Marka road construction is a failed project and it takes the responsibility.

Minister of Transport Jacob Hara was responding to concerns raised by Nsanje South West constituency Eurita Mtiza and chairperson for the budget and finance committee of Parliament Gladys Ganda.

Hara said there was lack of coordination between the contractor and the engineers on the actual designs hence the substandard work.

Dedza central east constituency lawmaker Joshua Malango rose on a point of order arguing the minister failed to update the house on what measures government will take to punish the concerned contractor and the engineers.

In response Hara said the National Construction Industry Council (NCIC) is undertaking technical audits to establish who is at fault.

