Not so sweet as sugar prices won’t stabilize until end April cause Illovo hasn’t resumed production yet

Malawians should not expect sugar prices to stabilise any time soon, at least until end April, when Illovo, the country’s major sugar producer, is to resume production.

Illovo Managing Director, Lekani Katandula, has said that such is the case as the company’s factories are still undergoing annual maintenance, apart from its fields still waiting for the company to carry out any operation.

Meanwhile, economic expert Christopher Mbukwa has challenged the ministry of trade to devise proper measures for stabilising steady sugar prices in the country.

Despite the government recently moving in to allow more sugar importation in the country as well as revoking licences to wholesalers found selling sugar beyond its recommended prices, the development has yet to bear the intended results.

