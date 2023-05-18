Govt impressed with typhoid, polio, measles and rubella immunization campaign

The Ministry of Health has expressed satisfaction with the progress the country is making in its campaign to vaccinate children against typhoid, polio, measles and rubella diseases.

The ministry, in partnership with its partners, have been conducting a nationwide immunization campaign targeting nine million children within the estimated timeframe.

Spokesperson in the Ministry of Health, Adrian Chikumbe, told journalists on a media tour that the general picture on the ground shows that parents have responded positively to the campaign in all the districts.

“We are hopeful that we will be able to reach our targets. We hope to reach out to not less than 9 million children in this campaign, but in case we might have a few which are going to be missed during the campaign,” Chikumbe said.

He expressed excitement that there has been a significant reduction in myths and misconceptions surrounding vaccines in Malawi.

Journalists had time over the week to appreciate the immunization campaign progress in Dedza, Phalombe as well as Chikwawa districts as of day five of the campaign.

It is for the first time for the ministry to administer typhoid vaccine as in the past years those other vaccines have been administered in the country.

