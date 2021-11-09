‘Govt. Mitigating Economic Woes are affecting Malawians’ – Chakwera

President Lazarus Chakwera says he is aware of the various social economic challenges biting Malawians and that his administration is currently in the thick of things to help mitigate and bring sanity to the situation.

Addressing the media on his trip to Kenya, Dubai and Scotland in Lilongwe on Tuesday, the visibly concerned Chakwera advised Malawians to exercise patience in the midst of the challenges being faced because various government technocrats are already on the ground to make Malawi a better and great nation again.

While calling for resilience the president however assured Malawians that government is doing everything possible within its means to soon bring back the economy on track.

The president singled out the effects of Covid – 19 and hefty loans left by the former ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) as some factors that have contributed to the current economic crisis.

“We have to pay back loans that the previous administration left at the same time look for resources to run the affairs of state. We also need resources to counter the effects brought about by Covid-19 – At the moment no one is enjoying due to these economic challenges -We are all feeling the pain,” emphasized the president.

“The sacrifices you are all paying is the fertilizer that the soil of our economy needs and the investments and trade that this administration is working hard to bring into our economy are the seed we are sowing for a future harvest.

This administration will leave no stone unturned to bring trade and investment into this economy so that the sacrifices you are making will one day pay dividends.”

During the interface with the media, Chakwera also announced that he managed to secure trade deals with countries of Kenya and United Arab Emirates (UAE).

As a short time measure, Chakwera said there are plans to bring to a round table business captains to brain storm and find solutions to the problem.

“There are plans to engage business gurus in the country, Malawi Confederation Chambers of Commerce and Industry (MCCCI) and vendors so that everyone gives in their input to make things move economically. We need to work as a team to solve this issue,” he said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!