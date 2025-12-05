GOVT REAFFIRMS STRONG COMMITMENT TO ADVANCEMENT OF ADR AND ARBITRATION

The Government of Malawi has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to strengthening Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR), particularly arbitration, describing it as a critical pillar of the country’s justice system and a key driver of economic development.

The Attorney General, Frank Mbeta, made the remarks during the official opening of a professional training programme in arbitration organized by the Malawi International Arbitration Centre (MIAC) in collaboration with the Africa Arbitration Academy.

Mbeta praised the coordinated efforts of key stakeholders, including the Malawi Law Society (MLS) and the Malawi Confederation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (MCCCI), for their instrumental role in reinforcing the country’s dispute resolution framework.

He said Malawi’s accession to the New York Convention in 2021 and the enactment of the International Arbitration Act in 2024—aligned with international best practices—demonstrate the country’s deliberate and strategic shift towards a modern, credible, and investor-friendly arbitration regime.

“The establishment and launch of MIAC in 2023 and again in March 2025 represent a coherent and intentional effort to modernize our legal environment and boost investor confidence in Malawi as a preferred destination for trade, investment and commerce,” said Mbeta.

However, he cautioned that the long-term sustainability and success of MIAC will depend heavily on the availability of broad and deep professional expertise across multiple disciplines.

“Arbitration does not thrive on legal expertise alone. Engineers, architects, quantity surveyors, accountants, auditors, banking and finance professionals, ICT experts, economists and many others play indispensable roles in the effective resolution of commercial and technical disputes,” he emphasized.

Mbeta said government is, therefore, strongly encouraging professionals from all sectors to actively participate in ADR mechanisms. He further assured that government will continue to work closely with professional bodies, the private sector and other key stakeholders to ensure that ADR becomes a central, trusted and respected feature of Malawi’s justice and commercial landscape.

“The true value of the arbitration centre will only be realised if it is actively utilised. Malawi has already laid the necessary legislative and institutional foundations to fully align itself with international arbitration standards,” he said.

The training is expected to strengthen professional capacity in arbitration and further position Malawi as a competitive and credible hub for dispute resolution in the region.

