LOP CHITHYOLA URGES GOVT TO DEVELOP CLEAR ECONOMIC RECOVERY PLAN

Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Simplex Chithyola Banda, has called on the Malawi Government, through the Ministry of Finance, to urgently develop a clear, practical and well-defined economic recovery plan to address the country’s deepening economic crisis.

Chithyola said the call is driven by the growing suffering among Malawians who, he noted, are desperately seeking economic healing and a realistic pathway to prosperity.

Speaking in Parliament, the former Minister of Finance warned that access to loans and agricultural inputs remains severely constrained at a time when farmers urgently need support to sustain production.

“With the rainy season already underway, there is an urgent need for serious investment in farm inputs and accessible financing. That is why we are demanding that government fully provides these critical services to Malawians,” said Chithyola.

He further strongly criticised the recent increase in Value Added Tax (VAT) from 16.5 percent to 17.5 percent, describing it as a direct attack on the poor.

“Government has raised VAT from 16.5 percent to 17.5 percent. This means everything will now cost more—food, soap, salt, transport, school requirements, fuel—everything. With inflation already hovering around 30 percent, this move will push families into even deeper suffering,” he said.

Chithyola cited the struggles of vulnerable citizens across rural Malawi, saying the tax hike will worsen already unbearable living conditions.

“Our grandmothers in Masambanjati, Nkhamenya, Sandama, Matapwata, Ilomba and Nthalire are already failing to afford basic necessities like salt and food. This VAT increase will make life even harder for them,” he lamented.

He said these concerns form the basis of his renewed demand for government to urgently implement lasting solutions to the soaring cost of living, especially as Parliament winds up its business.

However, winding up the 2025 Budget deliberations, Minister of Finance Joseph Mwanamvekha assured Parliament that government has put in place strengthened economic recovery mechanisms aimed at stabilising and reviving the economy.

Despite the assurance, Chithyola maintained that without a clearly articulated, people-centred recovery plan, Malawians will continue to bear the brunt of policy failures.

“The people do not need promises. They need a clear rescue plan for their survival,” he said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :