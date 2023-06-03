Govt recovers K565m swindled AIP fertilizer money

Attorney general Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda says K565.6 million out of K750 million the government was duped for Affordable Input Program (AIP) fertilizer has been recovered from Munich.

He said the money is expected to reflect in Smallholder Farmers Fertilizer Revolving Fund of Malawi (SFRFM) by end July, 2023.

Chakaka Nyirenda said the High Administrative Court of Bavaria based in Munich has issued a final confiscation order in respect of the 516,000.00 Euros (about K565.6 million) of the misappropriated K750 million meant for fertilizer under AIP.

Nyirenda said money belonging to SFFRFM that was paid into a Fidor Bank AG account through authorized push payment fraud will be transferred back.

“The funds will be transferred from Fidor Bank AG to the Munich’s prosecutor’s account before it is transferred to Smallholder Farmers Fertilizer Revolving Fund account. And it is expected to reflect in the account by end July,” he said.

Ministry of Agriculture had engaged SFFRFM to process the procurement for AIP.

SFFRFM identified Barkaat Foods Limited and paid K750 million to lock the price, but after pocketing the payment, the company terminated the contract.

