Standard Bank invests K4.5m to Beit Cure to boost children’s surgeries

Malawi Stock Exchange-listed Standard Bank Plc has donated mobility devices worth K4.5 million to Beit Cure International Hospital in Blantyre to help in rehabilitation of children undergoing surgeries from natural and post-life physical deformities.

Presenting the donation, Head of Brand & Marketing, Nyambura Chege said it is part of the bank’s intervention in the area of corporate social investments (CSI) that sees the financial house actively supporting society.

“Today marks a continuation of our contributions to the health care sector where we have a track record of building hospitals, providing financial support for Cholera and CoVID-19, food and medicines, among others,” she said.

Apart from the health sector, Chege said Standard Bank is also active in disaster response, education, youth, women sustainable development and sports.

“As Standard Bank, our purpose is “Malawi is our home, we drive her growth”. We believe that the contributions we make to various sectors allow for a better community for Malawians and development for the country.

“Our investment to Beit Cure International today is a testament of our commitment to participating in the nations’ development plan,” she said.

Despite being a non-profitable organization, the hospital — which specializes in orthopedics and plastics — manages to conduct up to 2,145 surgeries and procedures each year, according to its Executive Director Elly Chemey.

“We are doing everything possible to bring back hope to children and others with critical needs for corrective surgeries,” she said. “We also have a vision to grow, and in that regard we will in August conduct a major fund-raising event in Blantyre.”

The investment includes mobility devices such as wheelchairs and clutches, which will support in the healing of the children patients.

Standard Bank was also the lead sponsor of the Malawi Investment Forum that was hosted in South Africa on May 23-24 and after the event, Chief Executive, Phillip Madinga said they will continue to partner with Malawi to hold similar events outside Africa so that investors appreciate what they can invest in Malawi.

Madinga told the media that what the forum has achieved is in line with the MW development blueprint agenda of living no one behind as there are more opportunities in Malawi.

Among other interventions, Standard Bank also supported with K120 million towards Tropical Cyclone Freddy relief package as well as towards CoVID-19 and the cholera pandemics — in its drive towards achieving its belief of ‘Malawi is our home and we will help her growth’.