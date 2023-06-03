Chilima performs delegated duties, govt mum

Vice President Dr Saulos Chilima, whose delegated duties were removed by President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera due to serious corruption allegations, is back performing official duties on behalf of the Head of State.

On Thursday, he was with the visiting Zimbabwe President Dr Emmerson Mnangagwa, performing state duties as Mnangagwa visited the parliament building and Kamuzu Banda mausoleum.

However, the government is not coming out clear on whether president Chakwera has rescinded his decision to withdraw delegated duties to Chilima.

In June last year, president Chakwera made a public pronouncement of his decision, following Chilima’s alleged involvement in corruption with businessman Zuneth Sattar, a case which 53 public officers are said to have benefitted from Sattar’s pocket.

Government spokesperson Moses Kumkuyu stated that the action is being taken in the best interest of Malawians.

However, he could not elaborate the president’s stance on the matter.

