Govt sends Nkhotakota DC on forced leave over office abuse charges

July 24, 2020 Nyasa Times Reporter 2 Comments

Government has sent Nkhotakota District commissioner Medson Matchaya on forced leave over alleged abuse of office charges, ending weeks of workers strike at the council.

Medson Matchaya

Principal Secretary for the Ministry of Local Government Charles Kalemba told Matchaya in Nkhotakota following an uproar from workers at the council who had not been paid for 10 months.

Before sending the DC on forced leave,  Kalemba tried to mediate on the differences between the council management and its workers.

The meeting agreed that the council finds money immediately and payment of the salaries should start today up to August 15.

Kalemba also ordered Matchaya and procurement officer Aaron Kamowa to temporarily leave duties at the council pending investigations into alleged abuse of office.

Meanwhile, the striking employees have returned to work.

Nkhotakota District Council requires about K7 million per month for the salaries of its employees.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

2
Leave a Reply

avatar
2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
hannaFlamingo Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
hanna
Guest
hanna

and this matchaya is a medical doctor trained. how do you appoint a medical doctor as DC. wonani tsopani. he cannot deliver

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Flamingo
Guest
Flamingo

Does the DC manufacture the salary. This is a system not an individual

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
shares