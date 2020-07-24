Mzomera Ngwira finally walk free on bail

Opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) regional governor for the north Christopher Mzomera Ngwira is finally out on court bail having spent a night in the cooler after failing to fulfil some bail conditions.

However, Ngwira who had earlier handed himself over to police Thursday morning failed to pay the K200, 000 which the court ordered him to pay because the accounts office was closed.

Th senior resident magistrate’s court in Mzuzu granted him bail on the condition that he paid K200,000 cash and K500, 000 non cash bond .

Ngwira’s lawyer Christon Ghambi said the accounts officers at the court had already knocked off by the time they went out of court.

“We came out of court after 5pm and by then accounts officers had already knocked off,” he said.

Ngwira and four other DPP members are accused of causing violence which left some people injured at a rally which was held by Lazarus Chakwera when he was in opposition in 2016.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!