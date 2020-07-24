TV football system by Super League of Malawi may encounter problems – Analyst

The idea by the Super League of Malawi (SULOM) to put the 2020/21 TNM Super League season on television amid the Covid-19 pandemic is excellent but an analyst has said the system used by SULOM to get television stations may encounter problems.

Recently, SULOM asked television stations to write letters expressing interest to beam football matches live when the season commences.

Last time, the opportunity to beam games live was given to Beta Television but the whole exercise was a big flop as SULOM, Beta and clubs themselves never benefitted from the exercise and the television station itself disbanded and is no longer in existence.

Kelvin Moyo is one Malawian who worked in the media industry especially television and specifically sports. He was sent to Namibia and Zimbabwe and in both countries he was attached to sports desks.

Moyo says SULOM needs to have a sub-technical committee which could assess how television stations in Malawi work and choose the ones they want in relation to SULOM’s own expectations on the same.

“Football coverage on television requires special standards. Not every television station in Malawi can reach such standards. At World Cup or CAF for example, you are told what type of cameras to use. You must have more than 20 cameras but not more than 30. So what does SULOM want?

“I can tell you that when you want special television services, it is you to choose what you precisely want and not asking for stations to show expression of interest. SULOM needs a subcommittee with people who have expertise in television issues,” explained Moyo on Times Radio.

According to Moyo, only four television stations in Malawi can manage to beam live matches. He cited Mibawa Television who he said has experience after beaming COSAFA Under 17 games that were hosted by Malawi and said COSAFA identified Mibawa and there was nothing like asking television stations in Malawi to write and show expression of interest.

He also mentioned Zodiak Television, Times Television and MBC Tv as those that can manage.

“There is no television station in Malawi solely for sports like Supersport. All of them have their own content. SULOM should therefore choose two stations and tell them in black and white what they want,” Moyo added.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!