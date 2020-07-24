UTM youths clean streets around Mzuzu city market

Youths belonging to the UTM Party whose leader is Vice President Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima were involved in a cleaning exercise for streets around Mzuzu City Market for the whole day on Friday.

Workers for Mzuzu City Council are on strike and garbage has piling up in the streets of the city.

Misunderstandings between Mzuzu City Council management and its workers are refusing to die as the workers complain about misappropriation of funds and poor working conditions that lead to them not receiving their salaries and other allowances.

Northern Region director of youth in the UTM, Afiki Mbewe, told Nyasa Times that the youth in the party decided to clean the city as they waited for discussions between Mzuzu City Council and its workers.

“We decided to clean the city as it has been very dirty for about three weeks now because of the strike by workers there. We are also trying to pass a message to all the youth in Malawi that campaign period is over and our leaders are saying the responsibility of developing this country does not only rest in them but every Malawian,” Mbewe explained.

Quizzed on what type of youths from Tonse Alliance Malawians should expect, Mbewe said youths from Tonse Alliance will not be used in political violence.

“Our leaders have already told us that we are not going to be used in political violence. We are not going to be used as political thugs. We are waiting for one million jobs. We are waiting for the credit scheme for the youth and so we will never be perpetrators of political violence. Our main duty is to take part in decision making as well as developing this country,” Mbewe remarked.

Vice Chairperson for Mzuzu City Market, Kaunjika Section, George Kaunda, said it was encouraging to see the youth doing such good work.

“I felt of joining them because I was encouraged by their good gesture as youths. The youths of Malawi must learn and know their responsibility in developing this nation. The President emphasized on working hard by everybody including the youth,” Kaunda said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!