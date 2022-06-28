Govt submits to IMF audit report on DPP foreign exchange misrepresentation

June 28, 2022 Owen Khamula -Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Government has submitted to the IMF an audit report on foreign exchange misrepresentation committed under the DPP regime as Malawi is in talks with the Fund over the resumption of the program.

The Ministry of Finance engaged auditors Ernst and Young to do the audit which determines the extent of falsification of figures.

Finance Minister Gwengwe

Last year, the IMF expressed concerned about the case which also led to the cancellation of the extended credit facility.

Minister of Finance Sosten Gwengwe said the audit report has been presented to the board of IMF, that is expected to discuss the report on18th July, 2022.

 

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
DDP has not been progressive enough in the last two years: it has only been moving in circles

…….As drama continues to unfold in the party At this point in time, it is difficult to understand whether the...

Close