Govt submits to IMF audit report on DPP foreign exchange misrepresentation

Government has submitted to the IMF an audit report on foreign exchange misrepresentation committed under the DPP regime as Malawi is in talks with the Fund over the resumption of the program.

The Ministry of Finance engaged auditors Ernst and Young to do the audit which determines the extent of falsification of figures.

Last year, the IMF expressed concerned about the case which also led to the cancellation of the extended credit facility.

Minister of Finance Sosten Gwengwe said the audit report has been presented to the board of IMF, that is expected to discuss the report on18th July, 2022.

