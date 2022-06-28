Lilongwe woman wins Toyota Voxy in Marymount Kutukula Maphunziro Girl Child Promotion

A Lilongwe-based woman, Jane Nkhata Chirambo, has won a Toyota Voxy vehicle in the on-going Marymount Kutukula Maphunziro Girl Child Promotion.

Chirambo, 30, from Area 49, emerged the winner of the motor vehicle at the seventh draw of the promotion held at Maula Parish Hall in Lilongwe.

She expressed happiness upon receiving the news of her luck in the promotion.

“I’m so excited to be the winner of this car. It was my prayer to have it and God has answered me,” she said.

Chirambo plans to use the vehicle to boost her business of selling assorted items in town.

She said she was hiring taxis to transport her goods to customers which was very expensive.

Chirambo joined the competition in May this year.

The Schools Treasurer, McLoud Mwambene, said the promotion is in the right progress as the statistics for entries have increased.

“The progress is quite very well such that we are optimistic of achieving our plans,” he said.

Mwambene said apart from construction of additional classrooms, hostels, library, sanitation facilities and the dining hall, the school also intends to construct a health facility.

