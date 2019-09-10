Govt tells Malawi former envoys  to return diplomatic number plates

Government has told the country’s former diplomats to return their diplomatic number plates or face the impounding of their vehicles by Malawi police.

The ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation says in a statement continued use of the diplomatic number plates which they were using in countries where they were serving as Malawi diplomats is illegal.

“Failure to comply with this notice, any vehicle bearing a foreign diplomatic number plate will be impounded by the Malawi Police Service/or the Road Traffic Directorate,” says the statement in part.

The ministry says all diplomatic number plates should be returned to the chief of protocol at the ministry headquarters by September 30, 2019

