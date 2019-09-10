Court jails 3 men for paying prostitutes fake money

A court in Dowa has convicted and sentenced three men for using counterfeit money after prostitutes in the district exposed them for buying sex with fake money.

The three; Aaron Nkhata, 23, Patson Katepa, 23 and Jarson Chiwaula, 27, were all sentenced to two and half years for possessing and using counterfeit currency.

The prostitutes however were not given real money after they were given the fake money as prostitution remains illegal in Malawi.

One of thesex workers said she was given K20 000 after selling sex to the men and realized it was counterfeit after a shop owner rejected the money.

The sex worker said this was when she alerted her friends who teamed up and reported the matter to police.

A Reserve Bank of Malawi official travelled all the way from Lilongwe to Dowa to testify in the matter and confirmed the money was indeed counterfeit.

All the three convicts pleaded guilty to the charge.

Magistrate Awali Phiri fined them K15 million as punishment but later converted the fine into two and half years jail term without a fine option, saying this would deter others from committing the same offence.

