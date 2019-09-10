Market vendors protest against missing K10m Mutharika donation

Business was temporarily halted at Blantyre market on Monday as vendors protested against what they said a donation of K10 million by president Peter Mutharika.

Mutharika visited the market on Friday where he addressed the vendors and market traders, promising them the money.

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) officials rushed to the market to assure the protesting vendors that the money was on its way to them.

This was after the vendors accused top DPP officials in the region of pocketing the money after Mutharika made the donation.

It later transpired that the DPP officials were making logistics on how best to distribute the money and Mutharika was yet to surrender the money.

The protesting vendors returned to their work places, smiling for the money meant to thank them for decisively voting for the DPP and Mutharika in the highly contested but disputed May 21 election.

