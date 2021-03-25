Govt to increase vaccination centres, personnel

Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda says government will increase the number of health personnel as well as vaccination sites for Covid 19.

This follows crowding in most centres currently providing the vaccine.

So far private hospitals are not allowed to provide the vaccine.

The second phase of the vaccination exercise started on Monday this week targeting the elderly, people with underlying conditions, journalists and other social workers.

So far 54, 637 people have received the Covid 19 vaccine.

Kandodo Chiponda has however appeal to health personnel to arrive on time in vaccination centers.

She said in some cases, the delays are caused because the vaccines are delivered same day of administration to avert thefts as the jabs are in great demand.

