Govt to increase vaccination centres, personnel

March 25, 2021 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda says government will increase the number of health personnel as well as vaccination sites for Covid 19.

MBC Producer Josophine Chizimba gets her jab-pic by Lisa Kadango

This follows crowding in most centres currently providing the vaccine.

So far private hospitals are not allowed to provide the vaccine.

The second phase of the vaccination exercise started on Monday this week targeting the elderly, people with underlying conditions, journalists and other social workers.

So far 54, 637 people have received the Covid 19 vaccine.

Kandodo Chiponda has however appeal to health personnel to arrive on time in vaccination centers.

She said in some cases, the delays are caused because the vaccines are delivered same day of administration to avert thefts as the jabs are in great demand.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
0 0 vote
Article Rating

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
shares
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Sports minister assures Flames of Malawi govt support

Malawi national football team, the Flames,  have safely arrived in Blantyre from their successful trip in South Sudan  and were...

Close