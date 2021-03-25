Sports minister assures Flames of Malawi govt support

March 25, 2021 Jeromy Kadewere – Nyasa Times 2 Comments

Malawi national football team, the Flames,  have safely arrived in Blantyre from their successful trip in South Sudan  and were welcomed at the Chileka Airport by Minister of Youth and Sport Ulemu Msungama.

Warm welcome for Flames

The Flames clipped South Sudan 1-0 to boost their chances to qualify for the AFCON if they manage to beat Uganda on Monday at Kamuzu Stadium.

In his remarks after welcoming the team, Msungama said government will give the team necessary support to ensure that they do well in the last 2021 AFCON qualifying match against the Cranes.

The team will go straight into camp at the Golden Peacock Hotel and will have a light loosening session at the Kamuzu Stadium later in the afternoon.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
0 0 vote
Article Rating

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
bentby
bentby
2 hours ago

allow fans to attend the match to drum up support for the flames

0
Reply
Manuel
Manuel
3 hours ago

Adequate government Support should have been given from last month, apa nde mupeleka support but its too late. Your strategy of helping flames win is not being properly executed

0
Reply
shares
2
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
D-rain releases ‘Bwalo’ single

Lilongwe-based up and coming hip-hop artist, D-rain whose real name is Dalitso Samson Phiri has released a single titled ‘Bwalo’...

Close