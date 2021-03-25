D-rain releases ‘Bwalo’ single

Lilongwe-based up and coming hip-hop artist, D-rain whose real name is Dalitso Samson Phiri has released a single titled ‘Bwalo’ which aims at encouraging Christians to make progress in life.

In an intervie, D-rain said ‘Bwalo’ is a song that will inspire Christians to look at life beyond where they are now and know that everything they do will make progress because God is involved.

“As people listen to this song, they will realise that the Christian life is not the kind of life that is disadvantaged but a glorious life because they have the anointing to help them make progress in life,” D-rain said.

He further said that the song will challenge and comfort Christians to get out of their comfort zone and stretch in life.

“They say if you want to fly, you must be willing to give up the ground you are standing on. So I don’t want them to get comfortable with where they are but to go for more in God,” he said.

Part of the song goes like: Bwalo likule likule (see we spreading everywhere), This is your year my brother (kula), There will never be another (kula), Your spiritual life has to grow now (kula)!

He added that he released this single to let the audience know that he is working on something big.

In a separate interview, one of the featured artists, Romain, said the song is good starting from the production and the concept, and it will motivate people to spread the word of God.

Produced by Cozizwa at Zozizwa, the single will be premiered on CAN radio, Calvary Family radio, Transworld radio and other platforms.

