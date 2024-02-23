Govt to recruit 5000 health workers in 2024-2025 fiscal year

The Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs, Simplex Chithyola Banda, has disclosed that the government will recruit 5, 000 health workers in the 2024-2025 fiscal year.

Banda made the revelation when he presented the National Budget in the National Assembly in Lilongwe on Friday.

He said the intended recruitment is aimed at addressing the long-standing problem of shortage of health workers in public health facilities.

The minister also disclosed that the government has completed rehabilitation of health facilities in Chitipa, Mzimba, Kasungu, Likoma, Chikwawa and Balaka, as it continues to narrow the gaps in the health sector.

Banda further stated that the government has promoted 679, while 3, 930 were recruited as health workers on temporary basis.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!