Govt transfers DPP cadet from public hospital to private clinic

January 19, 2020 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 1 Comment

The governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadet who was involved in an accident has been transferred from Kamuzu Central Hospital to Beit Cure  private clinic in Blantyre following orders from Minister of Health Jappie Mhango.

Ana Achepa moved to private clinic

The cadet, who puts number plates on his vehicles insulting the opposition. has suffered injuries following an accident that happened this week when he was coming from a presidential function in Lilongwe.

In a clip, circulating in various social media platforms, the DPP supporter, only identified as Ana Achepa, is accusing the party of abandoning him.

He says the party abandoned him since the accident.

Mhango made the order after a clip of the patient went viral in various social media platforms.

The cadet said he wants to be airlifted abroad for better medical treatment.

Mhango visited him on Sunday morning at Kamuzu Central Hospital where he made the order and gave him upkeep money.

Ana Achepa is a notorious cadet who has been terrorizing the opposition and other government critics along with Ntopwa 1 and other DPP gangsters.

All Malawians take note! For better medical care both within and outside Malawi you are invited to join the DPP. This government knows it has messed up the health care services in the country!!!

