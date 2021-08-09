Govt urges NGOs to partner it in reconstructing Malawi

Minister of Information Gospel Kazako says stronger and enhanced collaboration between the government and local governance institutions is key to accelerated reconstruction of the country.

Kazako said at a time Malawians are going through social and economic hardships emanating from effects of Covid-19, it is imperative that local governance bodies should collaborate with the government in addressing the challenges.

The government spokesperson was reacting to the Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP), which attacked the incumbent administration over unfulfilled promises and other ‘mis-governance issues’.

CCJP National Coordinator Boniface Chibwana observed that the Tonse Government is losing touch with the collective agenda to elevate the socio-economic welfare of Malawians and to improve the quality of governance, which many people embraced.

He said, instead, there are incessant wrangles among the Tonse Government political partners; all of them fuelled by greed, nepotism and partisan interests spread across the Alliance.

But Kazako said the current administration is building a Malawi that is solid and sustainable.

“We therefore understand the language of their whistle and we can only request them to stand with us in this time of reconstructing our nation. We share the pain and discomfort this recalibration is bringing but this will not be a permanent feature,” he said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!