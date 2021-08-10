Chakwera ponders on Cabinet reshuffle: As Kambala, Chaima-Banda, face chop

Deeply concerned about the recent twists and turns, Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera is pondering on reshuffling his cabinet to bring in people who will work to support his agenda and drop those who seem to drag him in the mud, Nyasa Times can exclusively reveal.

Chakwera is expected to soon announce the dismissal from his cabinet, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Newton Kambala.

He is expected to fire his special advisor and Ambassador to Brazil, Christopher Chaima Banda, also arrested by the country’s graft-bustling crime agency, the Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB).

Chakwera is set to distance himself from the President of the Alliance for Democracy (Aford) Enock Kamzingeni Chihana also arrested on corruption charges.

The three have been charged with attempting to influence a public officer to abuse office contrary to Section 25b (2) of the Corrupt Practices Act, under the corrupt practices by or with public officers 17 of 2004.

The two, Kambala and Chaima Banda will be relieved of their duties to allow a smooth run on the investigations by the ACB and due legal process as they face prosecution.

Sources close to power have confided in Nyasa Times that the President is andry and disappointed with what is happening as the people he trusted with responsibilities to advance his agenda, are being embroidered in scandals that are only injuring his public image and reputation. He is so determined to deal with anyone involved abuse of trust.

“The President is not happy with what is going on. He feels betrayed by the people who trusted with responsibilities to help his agenda and serve Malawians. One thing is clear though, President Chakwera is not going to protect anybody, no matter how close that person is to him. The president is furious and he will act swiftly on the matter.

“Therefore, he is going to reshuffle the cabinet so he can drop those that are not serving his interests and the needs of the Malawian people and hire the right people, those he believe will have the interests of the Malawian people at heart.

“I can say without fear or contradiction that when the President reshuffles his cabinet there will be shock as a lot of people will be dropped,” said the source.

The source said, there are a lot of ministers who are involved in underhand operations and that the President is concerned of this adding that he is also poised to sack some of his aides, who also have been up to no good.

“There are a few cabinet ministers who are going to be dropped but at the same time there are new faces coming on board while some deputy ministers will be promoted to full ministers. The president may be slow, but lest be assured that he is taking time to come up with the best team to serve Malawians.

“The President showing his clout. He is a good man who likes giving each person an opportunity to prove their worth. But with recent developments he is determined to act swiftly, ready to “chase the corrupt money changes.”

“With what is happening at the moment, the President’s name is being dragged into the mud and the Tonse philosophy of servant leadership is being diluted by the people the President entrusted to bring about transformation with him,” said the source.

There are several vacancies in Chakwera’s cabinet following the death of two senior cabinet ministers: Transport and Public Works minister and MCP’s Vice President South Mohammed Sidik Mia and Local Government minister Lingson Belekanyama who died on the same day. Another created by the sacking of Minister of Labour, Ken Kandodo on allegations that he misused COVID-19 funds. Attorney General, Dr Chikosa Silungwe was recently fired for reason yet to be disclosed. Then, Minister of Energy, Newton Kambala following the arrest.

President Dr. Chakwera won the June 23, 2020 fresh presidential election on the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) ticket, which also included several ‘Tonse Alliance’ partners. President Dr. Chakwera beat his closest competitor and the then Head of State, Peter Mutharika of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and United Democratic Front (UDF) Alliance.

Kandodo Banda is poised for a return in a senior role having expressed a desire to occupy the Finance portfolio.

Malawians are waiting with bated breath to see how President will select his cabinet members in the looming cabinet reshuffle.

