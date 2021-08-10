Mbeya Best VI trample on Malawian teams

The thrilling Mzuzu International Volleyball Tournament saw Mbeya Best VI from Tanzania becoming champions after winning all their games from the word go.

The tournament was taking place at Katoto Open Courts in Mzuzu from Friday 6th August to Sunday 8th August, 2021.

The Tanzanians arrived in Mzuzu on Friday evening when the tournament had already thrown off. They were only six players together with their coach David John. They had problems crossing the border into Malawi.

They therefore started fulfilling their fixtures from Saturday morning. They went on to win all their three games against Kamuzu Barracks, Wolves and Karonga Spikers in Group B to reach the semi-finals.

In the semi-finals, Mbeya Best VI saw off Lilongwe Spikers by 3 sets to 2 while the other semi-final between Moyale Barracks and Wolves ended 3 sets to nil in favour of Moyale Barracks.

In the Ladies category, Kamuzu Barracks Ladies beat Moyale Barracks by 3 sets to 1 while Vixens beat Wolves also by 3 sets to 1.

Lilongwe Spikers then beat Wolves 3-1 to claim the third position in the men’s category while Wolves won 3-1 against Moyale Barracks to claim the third place in ladies’ category.

Vixens from Lilongwe are the champions of the tournament in the ladies’ category after beating Kamuzu Barracks 3-2.

The final in the men’s category between Moyale Barracks and Mbeya Best VI was quite thrilling. The Tanzanians seemed caught up with fatigue as they had no substitute on their bench. As usual Robin Msigwa and Innocent Kakuru gave the soldiers a lot problems with their flying, smashing and receiving prowess. They beat Moyale Barracks 3 straight.

Coach for Mbeya Best VI, David John, said he was so happy to clinch the tournament.

“We were very prepared for this tournament. We didn’t know Malawian teams but my boys worked hard, endured and we got what we wanted,” explained John.

Assistant coach for Moyale Barracks, Victor Nyimbiri, said his team learnt a number of things from the tournament.

“I am very hopeful that next time we will do better. Mbeya are a good side. They were very tactical and that’s why they have won the game,” explained Nyimbiri.

Speaking at a reception at Grand Palace Hotel, Guest of Honour, Lieutenant Colonel Thokozani Chazema who is also Commanding Officer for Moyale Barracks, said the tournament was motivating.

“This tournament has been so motivating because most of the participants were young. The international flavour by Mbeya Best VI was a clear testimony that volleyball unites.

“The tournament has actually testified that indeed winners never quit and quitters never win,” remarked Chazema.

The tournament was sponsored by FISD Limited, Grand Palace Hotel, Nyaluwangwa Farms and AIA Business Consultancy and speaking on behalf of FISD Limited, Marketing and Communications Manager, Wezzie Chiumia, said FISD Limited was committed to give back to Malawians.

“For us this is not sponsorship but partnership in developing volleyball in the country. As a corporate social responsibility, FISD Limited supports programmes in education, arts and sports.

“The organisation was good for this tournament, patronage was good, standard of play was excellent as well,” Chiumia explained.

One of the organisers of the tournament, Killy Musukwa, said the tournament could become an annual event rotating in the cities of Blantyre, Lilongwe and Mzuzu.

Winners in both categories went away with K500,000.00 while runners up received K300,000.00. Third placed teams got K200,000.00 each.

In media awards, Pledge Jali of Nation Publications Limited won the best print journalist award, Duncan Kaonga of Mibawa Television won the best television journalist award while Victor Musongole of Tigabane Radio won the best radio reporter award. The best online journalist award went to Nyasa Times.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!