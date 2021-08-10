NGO laments lack of compliance to Covid-19 prevention measures in schools

A local non-governmental organization (NGO), Youth Charity Organisation (YCO), has lamented lack of compliance to Covid-19 preventive measures among pupils in public schools.

YCO says this is worrisome, particularly considering that the country continues to register rising cases of infections.

The organization’s executive director, Tabitha Kamanga, said this on Wednesday at Nankhali LEA School in the area of Traditional Authority (T/A) Tsabango in Lilongwe where the organisation donated 300 reusable facemasks and water buckets.

Kamanga observed that most pupils are not observing Covid-19 preventive measures because they lack proper information concerning the pandemic while others lack financial support to buy the items to protect themselves.

“We want to remind primary school learners that covid-19 still exist and is still taking many lives and today we decided to help these students with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) so that they should not be vulnerable to this pandemic,” she said.

Kamanga asked other stakeholders to distribute face masks to schools to protect learners and teachers from the pandemic saying many learners cannot afford the face masks.

In his remarks, Nankhali LEA School deputy head teacher, Fedison Chiweza Mwale, said the donated facemasks will protect learners and teachers from the pandemic.

Mwale said almost half of pupils at the school do not have facemasks.

“We need more awareness on the pandemic because there are a lot of misconceptions among people and as school we are in dire need of Covid-19 equipment like buckets,” he said.

The school has over 5, 000 learners.

