Govt yet to honour remaining K10 bn for MEC operations in Malawi rerun

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has confirmed that government is yet to honour the remaining K10 billion meant for the management of these fresh presidential polls.

Parliament allocated K29 billion for the fresh presidential polls but treasury had only managed to disburse about K20 billion.

Responding to queries from the journalists in Blantyre Wednesday morning, MEC chairperson Justice Dr Chifundo Kachale said they don’t believe that there is no one trying to stifle the electoral process through withholding the funds.

“The issue of funding is not a personal thing. All Malawians should be worried. We believe those responsible for disbursing the funds will do the needful. Parliament already approved the funding for MEC,” he said.

Kachale further said they had already raised the issue with the Chief Secretary Lloyd Muhara and they were assured that government is doing whatever it can do to handle the issue.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!