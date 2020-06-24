Shocker! Mbakuwaku wants MEC to disqualify Chakwera, Mutharika

June 24, 2020 Wanga Gwede - Nyasa Times 20 Comments

Mbakuwaku Movement for Development (MMD) president Peter Kuwani has written Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) asking the body to disqualify Tonse Alliance candidate Lazarus Chakwera and DPP-UDF Alliance candidate Peter Mutharika on the grounds that they violated electoral laws.

Peter Sinusi Driver Kuwani of Mbakuwaku : Wants to be declared winner

Kuwani alleges that the two broke the law when they changed their running mates for the fresh election.

“Basing on the fact, point of law and Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal (MSCA) consequential directions and recommendations on candidates, MEC should nullify the candidature for Dr Lazarous Chakwera and Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika for being reconstituted.

“It is apparent that  MSCA consequential directions and recommendations as regards to candidates should be in tandem to consequential directions and recommendations on voters’ roll,” reads the complaint letter by Kuwani.

He wants to be declared the winner of the fresh presidential elections, unopposed.

“Unless legally proven or directed otherwise, Peter Sinosi, Driver Kuwani is the sole candidate who fully adopted the MSCA consequential directions and recommendations for the presidential election.

“The presidential candidature of Dr Lazarous Chakwera and Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika are products of reorganisation as they do not bear resemblance to a candidate presented to voters on 21 May 2019… and are a fraud,” he argued and called on MEC to nullify their candidature.

Addressing journalists in Blantyre Wednesday morning, MEC chairperson Justice Dr Chifundo Kachale said the commission will respond to Kuwani’s complaint by close of business today.

“I won’t comment much because we are handling this issue,” he said.

On the same note, Kachale also briefed the nation that, as of today, they have successfully resolved four complaints—two from Tonse Alliance and two from DPP/UDF Alliance.

Jamax
Guest
Jamax

Surely this man is saying the trueth MEC should have maintained the original composition of ALL parties therefore alliances and current running mates are fake and null and void and the LAW must take it’s cause.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Lindiwe
Guest
Lindiwe

For ur Information Kuwani..Running mate samakhala pa ballot paper, mwagwa nayo

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Ulimi wanjuchi
Guest
Ulimi wanjuchi

If you are in UK and didn’t vote then shut up. Here in Malawi the name of runningmate was written on the ballot, so yes runningmate was on the ballot.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Unbelie
Guest
Unbelie

Go for it Kuwani. The election has infringed on voters rights indeed. Wishing you all the best.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
45:45
Guest
45:45

You have a point son, if we consider the court prevented Malawians eligible to vote in the rerun i.e.those who turned 18 in the last 11 months. What the court did was to force MEC to maintain the voters but change the options which is not fair at all. Judiciary rigging for mcp

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Jud1000
Guest
Jud1000

Exactly, that’s why other people were voting for Mbakuwaku because we saw that the other candidates had violated the constitutional requirement

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Simposium
Guest
Simposium

Mwagwa nayo

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Tom Phiri
Guest
Tom Phiri

I agree. He has a point, but won’t SUCCEED because of his small number of followers. He raised the issue with MEC immediately after presentation of nomination papers but MEC disregarded him. Legally he is the only one that has followed the court ruling.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Mr Truth Pains
Guest
Mr Truth Pains

Agent of DPP after noticing the trend is not favouring them. Malawi Election Commission accepted the nomination of these 2 candidates meaning they fulfilled what was necessary.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Mabomu
Guest
Mabomu

Wakhuta manyi

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
LogiTech
Guest
LogiTech

Ziona ukaona, kamba anga mwala

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
M Cheka Chilenje
Guest
M Cheka Chilenje

awa nawo

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Mangochi Kabwafu
Guest
Mangochi Kabwafu

Kikikikiiiiiiii, you should have brought this before elections baba. If my memory is correct, this issue was already dealt by the courts who gave a nod to it.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Tom Phiri
Guest
Tom Phiri

He raised the issue immediately after presentation of nomination papers, but MEC did not respond. MEC was wrong to disregard his point.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Tom Phiri
Guest
Tom Phiri

He raised the issue immediately after presentation of nomination papers but MEC disregarded him

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Chimulirenji
Guest
Chimulirenji

Atumidwa awa ndi abakhawa

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
shares