Tippexed results won’t be tolerated in this election—MEC

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) says they will not allow any results with tipex, saying doing so will be tantamount to disobeying the court order.

Responding to journalists during the Wednesday morning press briefing, MEC chairperson Justice Dr Chifundo Kachale underlined that the electoral body will only do things as prescribed by the law.

“We are not here to do things the way we wish. We do things according to the law and, also, according to what the court ruled. Anything outside that, we will not do,” he said.

The use of the correction fluid, tippex, was one of the issue that moved the Constitutional Court, on February 2, to nullify the 2019 presidential elections.

