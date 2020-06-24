Opposition leader Chakwera takes early lead in Malawi fresh polls

Lazarus Chakwera, 65, the leader of the opposition Tonse Alliance and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has taken an early lead over President Peter Mutharika in a tight fresh presidential election battle according to early provisional counts most from MCP stronghold of central region and the north.

According to batch of results at national tally centre, Chakwera is leading with 453 085 votes with Mutharika trailing with 243 534 and and another candidate Peter Kuwani polling 5 578.

There were 6.8 million voters.

Observers say it is too early to celebrate as most votes in the southern region have not been officially counted. Chakwera’s party is popular in central region districts of the country.

The MCP leader said he had confidence in the newly appointed commissioners of the electoral commission that they will deliver a credible election.

“The electoral commission has so far given us confidence that the will of Malawians is going to be respected,” said Chakwera, further urging his supporters to remain calm.

Chakwera, who alongside his current running mate, Saulos Chilima, petitioned the court to nullify the May 21, 2019 presidential election citing serious electoral irregularities, said so far he was impressed with how the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) had conducted the election.

If no candidate fails to win more than 50 percent this time, Malawi will have to hold a second round of elections.

