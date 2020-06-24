Centre for Multiparty Democracy calls for calm as results trickle in

Centre for Multiparty Democracy (CMD) has called upon all political parties and their agents to remain calm during the vote counting process as results trickle in.

CMD Executive Director Kizito Tenthani said it is ideal for party leaders and followers to hold their breath because vote counting process is the ‘highest tension area’ in an electoral process.

The plea concurs with Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) call through its Chairperson Justice Dr. Chifundo Kachale on Tuesday evening during an election update conference at the main tally centre at the College of Medicine (CoM) in Blantyre.

The MEC chairperson also announced that the electoral body had already received complaints from Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

“Elections are an emotional process and disputes are bound to occur. In a bid to ensure free, fair and transparent elections, the Commission has set up an elaborate system to handle complaints expeditiously,’’ said Kachale, a judge of the High Court of Malawi.

He said the commission had responded to some of the issues and was yet to meet and deal with the outstanding ones.

Kachale said the electoral body will remain “focused and vigilant” on its goal on delivering a credible election in fulfilment of its mandate of the Commission.

Meanwhile, the vote counting continues as unofficial results continue to pull in through various media outlets.

However, MEC is expected to to start announcing official results anytime today.

Malawi has voted again for a President after the High Court’s Constitutional Court nullified last year’s presidential election in which Peter Mutharika was declared winner, a nullification that was also upheld by the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal.

