Group Village Head in Thyolo fumes at his T/A for removing 72 names of relief maize beneficiaries

The Group Village Headman Maganiza of Thyolo has criticized Sub-Traditional Authority Maganiza for allegedly substituting more than 72 names of relief maize beneficiaries from his area amid a prolonged chieftaincy dispute.

GVH Maganiza (Reuben Funga) and a concerned villager, Alex Boniface, claim that STA Maganiza orchestrated the replacement at the distribution center under the observation of the district council’s team.

Some potential beneficiaries, Magret Khwiyale and Isaac Million, say they also waited in vain at the center as their names were purportedly replaced, exacerbating the prevailing hunger crisis.

Meanwhile, STA Maganiza denied the allegations, asserting that Funga is not GVH Maganiza, while Thyolo district commissioner Hudson Kuphanga requested more time to investigate the matter.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!