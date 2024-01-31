FDH Financial Holdings Limited invests close to K1 billion in solar energy

In its commitment to embrace renewable energy for a sustainable future, FDH Financial Holdings Limited is investing close to K1 billion in solar energy in powering its largest branch network of 51 service centres in Malawi.

FDH Financial Holdings’ Group Head of Marketing, Levie Nkunika said this is a significant progress in the company’s green energy initiative and its commitment to sustainability through the FDH Cares program — which is pivoted on four pillars; ‘Our People’, ‘Our Community’, ‘Our Economy’ and ‘Our Environment’ and is aligned to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

He added that in the 2023 which has just ended, six service centres of Chiponde, Chiradzulu, Ntcheu, Dedza, Mchinji, and Chitipa were completed and the project is further completing incorporation of solar energy at 18 additional centres.

“These include Neno, Goliati, Luchenza, Mponela, Ntchisi, and Jenda in the next few months — joining the sustainable energy movement,” Nkunika said.

“As part of our customer focused initiatives, in addition to embracing renewable energy for a sustainable future, this also ensures that our customer experience in the biggest branch network in Malawi are served without interruption even when their areas are facing loadshedding.

“We have committed a total of K1 billion to the completion of the project next year. The initiative is more than an investment in renewable energy — it’s a testament to our dedication to our communities and the planet. And we are committed to leading the way to sustainability.

“Embracing renewable energy or green energy not only aligns with our environmental commitments but also brings substantial benefits. By leveraging solar power, we significantly reduce our carbon footprint, contributing to global efforts against climate change and move towards the attainment of sustainable development goals(SDGs) number 7.”

