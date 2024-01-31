Tabitha inspires PSG to Champions League knock-out stage

Malawi National Women’s Football team Captain Tabitha Chawinga inspired her team Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to reach the UEFA Women’s Champions League knockout stage with a 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich Women.

The draw took them to the top of the group with 10 points on better goal aggregate over second-placed Ajax while Bayern finished third.

FC Bayern Women used home ground advantage to take the lead in the 36th minute through Giulia Gwinn.

But the Malawian led PSG Women late rally when she scored in the 73rd minute.

But the hosts restored the lead two minutes later through Sydney Lohmann to pile pressure on the French side.

But an own goal by Georgia Stanway in the 88th minute was enough to secure Chawinga’s team the priceless victory to reach the knockout stages of the competition.

Writing on Facebook Page, she cherished reaching the knockout stages.

“We are through to the knockout stage. In case you missed the entire action, here are the highlights for you,” she wrote the message accompanied by a video post of the highlights of the match.

National Women’s Football League chairperson Adellaide Migogo applauded Chawinga, saying this will motivate other players, especially up-and-coming players to work hard.

The Malawian star joined PSG Women on loan from Chinese club Wuhan Jianghan.

This also follows another successful loan spell with Italian giants Inter Milan where she reached another milestone by winning the Golden Boot on debut season.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!