Growth Accelerator creates over 500 jobs in Malawi

mHub – a co-implementing partner of the Growth Accelerator Entrepreneurship Challenge (GA) in partnership with Growth Africa – has disclosed that it has created over 500 jobs in its five-year period of implementation from 2018 to 2022.

The GA was initiated in 2018 with a focus on accelerating the growth of early-stage, innovative, impactful, and ambitious entrepreneurs with an emphasis on impact investment for sustainable enterprise development.

The programme provides financial support to its beneficiaries by offering them access to a maximum of $40,000 as a matching grant with support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), KFW, and the Royal Norwegian Embassy.

mHub Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Blessings Chavula, told Nyasa Times in an interview that they are contributing to the government’s vision to create jobs thereby contributing to the 2063 agenda.

“Since the inception of the program, we have been able to give local entrepreneurs financial and technical support to grow their businesses and create jobs for women and youths,” he said.

Chavula expects the number of employment opportunities to increase as more SMEs will join and be supported.

From the total number of jobs created, he said, 41 percent are women while 49 percent are youths.

Chavula said over 50 local ventures have been supported so far.

Growth Africa Senior Growth Catalyst, Oganive Chingakule said they select competitive, ambitious and innovative entrepreneurs to access technical assistance, mentorship as well as co-financing.

“This has enabled many entrepreneurs to grow and scale up their businesses hence more job opportunities,” she said.

National Planning Commission (NPC) of Malawi Communications Manager, Thom Khanje commended GA programme for supporting SMEs to boost their businesses.

“This is key to the realization of Malawi 2063,” he said.

Khanje said Malawi 2063 is about inclusive wealth creation through promotion of industrial entrepreneurship through which jobs will also be created.

