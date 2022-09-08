Prophet Bushiri claims South African authorities in Malawi to kidnap him

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has claimed South African authorities are in the country to kidnap him.

He says he is aware of the plot as there has been continuous intrusion into his private space including attempts to kidnap him by some recognizable security personnel from South Africa.

According to a statement signed by Prophet Bushiri’s spokesperson Ephraim Nyondo, through various tip-offs from well-wishers and his intelligence sources, he has it on record that these personnel from South Africa have been trailing the Prophet, to the extent of following him everywhere he goes under the guise of working under the Embassy.

“Further, the Prophet has, lately been through a series of suspicious incidences that borders on his security to the point of involving the Malawi Police Service (MPS),” Nyondo said.

He therefore said they are well aware where these people lodge, their communication links, local collaborators and their movements highlighting that it is shocking to note that some of the personnel involved in this scheme are the very same people that Prophet Bushiri opened intimidation and extortion cases against in South Africa in 2018.

“The Prophet suffered immensely at the machinations of these people in South Africa as the South African justice system failed to apprehend these people even after numerous criminal cases opened against them and also reporting them to various state security bodies,” he added.

Nyondo then says this is reason the Prophet left South Africa to seek justice in his home country and he is highly respectful of the court processes he is going through because now he is home and free and he will not allow to be bullied and intimidated by these people in his home country the way they did in South Africa.

“In this vein, we wish to make it clear to these people to, with immediate effect, back off from Prophet Bushiri and if these people escalate, the Prophet will be forced to resort to legitimate means, as spelled in the country’s Constitution, of how to protect himself when in danger,” Nyondo highlighted.

He has therefore thanked Malawians of goodwill who are tireless in giving them tip-off with regards to these people urging them not to relent.

South African authorities could not be reached for comment.

National Police spokesperson Peter Kalaya has confirmed receiving a complaint from Prophet Bushiri that some alleged security agents from South Africa are plotting to kidnap him.

Kalaya said the police have since been given details of the alleged kidnappers and investigations are underway to arrest them.

Bushiri, who together with his wife is currently fighting extradition charges in the Malawian courts, fled South Africa in November 2020.

He claimed that his life was in danger.

He fled the rainbow nation at a time he was granted bail by the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court after they were arrested by members of the Hawks and Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigations for their alleged involvement in fraud and money laundering of R102 million.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!