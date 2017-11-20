Gwamba delighted with 3 gongs at Malawi Urban Music Awards, pays tribute to Major 1

Perhaps the only thing better than being a singer is winning awards. At Saturday night’s Urban Music Awards (UMP), hip hop gospel artist Gwamba took home award for Gospel Artist of the Year as well as Album of the Year for his infectious hit “Jesus is My boss.”

Gwamba received the gongs at an event a held at Bingu International Convention Centre (Bicc) in Lilongwe.

He dedicated the awards of the night to Prophet Shephered Bushiri, the Major 1, for persuading him to switch from secular music to be gospel artist and include him the the list of young talents he supports to enhance their potential.

“I want to say a thank you to Prophet Busiri for his enomous support,” he said.

He also commended Malawians for following his music, saying his work is cut out as he will strive to give the best to the people.

Gwamba also won best collaboration for his song Mr Yesu which he did with Kells Kay.

The awards ceremony was spiced up by performances from South Africa’s rapper Emtee

Other winners included Fredokiss, real name Penjani Kalua, who won three awards; the artist of the year award, best rap/hip hop artist of the year and best live act.

Malceba, who became an overnight sensation with his song Apse Mtima, won the best song of the year award while Malinga Mafia won the best reggae/dancehall act.

Other winners are Kells Kay for best R’n’B artist, Waxy K for best new artist, Mizu Band for best band of the year, Bossaro Music Group for best duo/group.

Sangie won the best female act, DJ Nathan Tunes and Hazel won the best music video of the year award while Cassper Nyovest won the best Sadc act.

