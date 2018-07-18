Gwamba to drop a love song ‘Kusasa Mawu’

Who said gospel artists can not do love songs? Gospel Hip Hop artist Gwamba will follow up his joint record with Krazie G and Emmanuel with ‘Kusasa Mawu.”

The song comes out on the 28th of July.

The Mbama star told Nyasa Times the song is actually a love song.

This is a versatility route the artist is taking. Despite not divulging other further details we expect to get an insight into his love life through this song.

Gwamba says this is merely a single but he did drop a major gem during the interview saying “My new album will come out next year.”

We have been informed the album is not an ordinary piece of body of work but as he described “It’s a LIVE album.”

Gwamba is a philanthropist whose target is to reach hundreds of less privileged children with food and shelter by 2019.

He discussed the concept of perfection saying he wants to make sure the children are provided for with longevity.

“About my orphanage, we are taking things slow. We are trying to take things to perfection.”

Gwamba says he is open to others partnering with him to uplift the living standards of the less privileged.

“Of course companies who would like to be part of it are very welcome.” He said.

One of the projects he is working on is construction of an orphanage in Chikwawa.

