Harawa appointed as new Malawi Revenue Authority board chair

Financial expert Dr Rex Harawa has been appointed by government as Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) board chairperson replacing Eric Chapola who resigned from his position in compliance with a Treasury directive to do so.

Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development Goodall Gondwe confirmed that Harawa is chair of the public tax collector with immediate effect, describing him as one Malawi’s “highly respected accountancy professionals.”

Harawa, who is the managing partner of AMG Globe certified public accounts and business advisors,will serve his entire term and not just finalise Chapola’s term, according to Gondwe.

He has also be serving as chairperson of Malawi Stock Exchange (MSE)-listed Standard Bank Limited .

Harawa served as the chairperson of the bank’s board audit committee from May 27 2010 up to June 13 2014 when he was appointed as chairperson of the board.

He has also been serving as chairperson of the Malawi Accountants Board and a board member for Kansai Plascon Malawi Limited and Real Insurance Company of Malawi Limited.

The financial expert previously served as chairperson of Malswitch Limited and a board member for Malawi College of Accountancy (MCA) and the MSE.

Harawa holds a PhD in Finance and Economics from the State University of New York, an MA in Finance and Economics from the same university and a Master of Science in Economics from the London School of Economics and political science.

He is also a member of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, a Registered Practising accountant and auditor in Malawi, a Certified Public Accountant in Maryland, USA, a certified management accountant in the USA and also a certified financial manager in the USA.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :