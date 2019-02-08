UDF’s Atupele talks ‘rebirth’, keeps ministerial job: Mwenifumbo remains Aford

United Democratic Front (UDF) presidential candidate Atupele Muluzi has not resigned to his Health minister portfolio after he successfully presented his nomination papers to the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) on Thursday.

Muluzi resigned as Machinga North East legislator to comply with the Republican Constitution as he is running for the presidential race.

“There is so much which goes into the work of a Cabinet minister and I cannot say it here,” said Muluzi as journalists asked him on Thursday after presenting his nomination papers.

Muluzi’s personal assistant Charles Nkozomba was elusive, saying the Republican Constitution only gives the powers of resignation as MP.

But in his speech after submitting his papers, Muluzi said working alongside the incumbent government has specially equipped him with “the capacity to observe and handle critical issues affecting us, hence UDF is geared towards providing tangible and fruitful panacea to such critical shortcomings in sports, human rights, food security and nutrition, fighting corruption, women and children welfare, international relations and national economic growth. “

In a separate interview, Muluzi’s running mate Frank Mwenifumbo said he has not joined the UDF.

“I am still Aford (Alliance for Democracy) and my president remains the Right Honourable Enoch Chihana,” said Mwenifumbo after the presentation of the papers.

He, however, refused to give details, saying spokespersons for Aford and UDF would do so after a communique of both UDF and Aford is issued.

There was a bus full of Aford supporters at the nomination of the papers function at Comesa hall in Blantyre but conspicuously missing was Aford president and Mwenifumbo’s political arch-rival Enock Chihana who on Wednesday attended the UTM Party rally in Blantyre.

Rebirth

In his five-minutes speech after presenting his papers, Muluzi said that marks “the genesis of our journey, our journey to attainment to absolute freedom.”

“Freedom where everyone including those in the peripherals will go to the hospitals and access the intended healthcare services. Freedom where quality education will not just be a mere dream but realised in tandem with global standards with special attention to the satisfaction of all role-players.

“Freedom, freedom where we will realise that agriculture is the hub of Malawi’s economy. Hence it will be rendered special attention to benefit the masses who have for long struggled and toiled in vain to make ends meet,”said Muluzi.

He said by presenting his nominations for the second time lucky at the presidency, it ushers in the rebirth : “A New Beginning – of a young nation with ernomous ambitions to drive us all to a better living which will be attained through provison and creation of meaningful employment for the hungry and thirsty young Malawian population. “

Thr youthful presidential hopeful said UDF “as one of the masterminders of meaningful and practical democracy, forsees a creation of a sound, vivid and conducive environment for investors from within our own vicinities and beyond through intensified and sustained security systems.”

He said the fruits of the said security will trickle down and protect the endangered citizenry like women, children and people with albinism thereby “no longer shall this country be labelled as a cauldron of violence.”

The UDF presidential candidate said his pair with Northern Region’s youthful politician Mwenifumbo is the “perfect choice” whose fruits will sustainably go on to benefit the subsequent generation.

https://www.nyasatimes.com/wp-content/uploads/VID-20190208-WA0030.mp4 He said Mwenifumbon has served in different capacities on the political arena and he brings with him the much needed wisdom and experience.

