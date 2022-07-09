Hate corruption for what it is – Chizuma

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director General, Martha Chizuma, has urged the general public to hate corruption for what it is and not for who does it.

Chizuma made the appeal Friday evening during a panel discussion held at Crossroads Hotel in Lilongwe, ahead of the African Union Anti- Corruption Day which falls on July 11 every year.

The ACB Director observed that some quarters of the society applaud the Bureau more when it is the opposing quarters caught practicing corruption than when it is their own quarters caught in the deed.

“What happens is that when an arrest of a certain political figure occurs, those on the opposing side of that political figure will be applauding the arrest and those from the side the arrested political figure comes from will be vilifying the Bureau,” said Chizuma.

She added: “Let’s hate corruption because it is evil and not because it is members of a certain political party practicing it: Let us not politicize corruption.”

The ACB Director noted that corruption done by one individual, regardless of whatever political party they belong, affects everyone including those in the individual’s party and those in the opposing side; as such, the deed has to be denounced and hated by all.

“The perfect situation will be where, as a Malawian – regardless of your party – you start hating corruption for what it is; the people who are indulging in this corruption are the evil ones, not their political parties,” said Chizuma.

On challenges facing the Bureau, the ACB Director bemoaned “unrealistic expectations” from the public that corruption cases can be prosecuted and end within the shortest period.

She noted that investigations of corruption take time and a lot of money and that balancing the public’s expectations with the reality on the ground regarding the processes involved becomes a challenge.

Minister of Civic Education and National Unity, Timothy Mtambo, who was guest of honour at the panel discussion, urged Malawians to stand up in support of the ACB and government efforts in the fight against corruption.

Mtambo described corruption as evil and detrimental to the development of any country and any society.

“The fight against this Satanism called corruption should not be left in the hands of government and the ACB alone; we should all hold hands in the fight against it,” said Mtambo.

The minister further faulted the electorate’s demands on their leaders as another catalyst for corruption in the country.

“People want their MP to buy coffin when there’s a funeral; they want the MP to pay school fees for their children, and all sorts of things: these demands put a lot of pressure on the leaders subjecting them to corruption,” he explained.

Mtambo said his ministry is working together with the ACB to create awareness on various issues including the roles of the members of the public in fighting corruption.

The Panel discussion was conducted under the theme, Mindset Change: Key to Improved Public Service Delivery.

Panellists included heads of the ACB, the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA), Directorate of Road Traffic and Safety Services (DRTSS), Electricity Supply Company of Malawi (Escom), Malawi Health Equity Network (MEHN) and a representative of service seekers.

